SHIELD (XSH) Reaches Market Cap of $91,078.36

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $91,078.36 and $22.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,591.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,761.93 or 0.05954130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00210339 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.00648468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.91 or 0.00614742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00073775 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004341 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

