Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Emmerson (LON:EML)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
EML stock opened at GBX 9.15 ($0.12) on Tuesday. Emmerson has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 10.08 ($0.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £83.76 million and a PE ratio of -30.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.13.
About Emmerson (Get Rating)
