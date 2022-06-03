Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Emmerson (LON:EML)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

EML stock opened at GBX 9.15 ($0.12) on Tuesday. Emmerson has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 10.08 ($0.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £83.76 million and a PE ratio of -30.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.13.

About Emmerson (Get Rating)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

