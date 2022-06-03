Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on J. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.80) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.61) to GBX 306 ($3.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 322.67 ($4.08).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.