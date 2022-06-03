Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBTX. Jonestrading lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Silverback Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $35.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.