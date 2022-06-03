SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $324,749.52 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,544 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $324,749.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,035,972.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,315 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $341,900.00.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $226.95 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $94.21 and a 52-week high of $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 117.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.08.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SiTime by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SiTime by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SiTime by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 141.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

