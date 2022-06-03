SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $226.95, but opened at $218.50. SiTime shares last traded at $219.87, with a volume of 2 shares.

Specifically, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total value of $36,513.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,303 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,359.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,936,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.08.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

