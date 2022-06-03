Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim Acquires 25,000 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $744,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,187,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SIX opened at $30.02 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after buying an additional 109,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,862,000 after buying an additional 31,168 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 288.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 682,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,990,000 after buying an additional 506,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

