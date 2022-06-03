Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKIL. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skillsoft will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $457,500,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,102,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $10,679,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 2,285.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

