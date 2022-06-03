Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKYGet Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($61.48) to €56.03 ($60.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($64.52) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.767 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.