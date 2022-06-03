Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) to announce $117.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full-year sales of $543.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.63 million to $570.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $641.78 million, with estimates ranging from $598.73 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

In related news, CFO Somer Webb purchased 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $78,050.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Merris purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,636.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $11,719,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. 1,013,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,297. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

