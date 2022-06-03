SOMESING (SSX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.57 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. SOMESING has a total market cap of $80.65 million and approximately $18.57 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.01194916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.55 or 0.00429455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031356 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,582,253 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

