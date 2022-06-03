Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives $4.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPIGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 37,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,206. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

