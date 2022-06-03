Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

SPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.74) to GBX 347 ($4.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON:SPI opened at GBX 221 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £886.48 million and a PE ratio of -92.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 201 ($2.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.42).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

