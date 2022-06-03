Splintershards (SPS) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $63.33 million and $895,013.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0891 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005847 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002084 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00068069 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00008186 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 791,374,477 coins and its circulating supply is 710,861,250 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

