Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Squarespace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $207.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Squarespace will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,755 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,324,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,562,000 after buying an additional 1,149,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth $27,254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 625,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Squarespace by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

