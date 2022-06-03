SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SSRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.79.

SSRM stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,536,000 after buying an additional 1,550,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,362,000 after buying an additional 172,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,902,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,132,000 after purchasing an additional 77,029 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 846,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,616,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,661,000 after purchasing an additional 169,767 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

