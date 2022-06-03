St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $1,680.00 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded St. James’s Place from an equal weight rating to a buy rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,709.40.

Shares of STJPF opened at $15.72 on Monday. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

