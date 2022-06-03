StableXSwap (STAX) Market Cap Tops $6.32 Million

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $12.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,466.32 or 1.00165659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00030639 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000985 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.