StaFi 1-Day Volume Tops $3.17 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $20.85 million and $3.17 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, StaFi has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00077638 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017788 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00260212 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00028974 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000203 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.