Status (SNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $30.95 Million

Status (SNT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Status has a total market capitalization of $148.54 million and approximately $30.95 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

