Stephens Inc. AR Has $103,000 Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.