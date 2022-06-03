Stephens Inc. AR Has $187,000 Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $47.58. 27,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,529. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

