Stephens Inc. AR Has $208,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,445,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,773,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,941 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 176,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 49,894 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $48.17. 103,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,517. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

