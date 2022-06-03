Stephens Inc. AR Has $215,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Shares of OC stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,292. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

