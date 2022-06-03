Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.
Shares of KBE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 77,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $60.60.
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
