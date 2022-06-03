Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 77,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.