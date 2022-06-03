Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 70,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,517. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -119.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.08.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

