Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter worth $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

ICMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,180. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.84%.

In other Investcorp Credit Management BDC news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 2,165,000 shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $15,003,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,253,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,053.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

