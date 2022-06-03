Stephens Inc. AR Sells 849 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after buying an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,256 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $12,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 96,203 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TSE shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TSE stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,460. Trinseo PLC has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

