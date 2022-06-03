Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $101,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,989.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KTOS opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 328,317 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

