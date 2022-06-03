Stifel Nicolaus Raises Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Price Target to C$0.70

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Eguana Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Eguana Technologies stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

