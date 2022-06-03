StockNews.com Lowers Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMLS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cumulus Media currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $242.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.43. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.67.

In other Cumulus Media news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

