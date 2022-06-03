StockNews.com Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $80.19 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.14%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield bought 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,556 shares of company stock worth $961,498 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 28.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $3,253,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $5,786,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $773,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

