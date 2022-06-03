StockNews.com Upgrades BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.68.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in BGC Partners by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 767,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at about $3,350,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

