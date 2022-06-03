StockNews.com Upgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to “Buy”

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
TEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €5.20 ($5.59) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €4.68 ($5.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.62) to €4.10 ($4.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.
TEF stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About Telefónica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
