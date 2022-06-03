StockNews.com Upgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to “Buy”

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €5.20 ($5.59) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €4.68 ($5.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.62) to €4.10 ($4.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

TEF stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. FMR LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 496,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

