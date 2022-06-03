Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives $172.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAUHY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 375 to CHF 304 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 91,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,522. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.26%.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

