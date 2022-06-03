Streamr (DATA) Market Cap Achieves $25.69 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $25.69 million and $8.86 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

