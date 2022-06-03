Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.68. Summit Materials posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

SUM traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $27.71. 361,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,885,000 after purchasing an additional 119,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,561,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,295,000 after buying an additional 905,585 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after buying an additional 88,520 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

