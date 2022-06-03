Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.47 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.64–$0.62 EPS.

SUMO stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 942,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,037. The company has a market capitalization of $929.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.42.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

