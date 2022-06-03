Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.64–$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$292.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.57 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

SUMO stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. 942,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,037. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $929.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.29.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.42.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,366,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,423,000 after purchasing an additional 653,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 495,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 465,545 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,234,000 after purchasing an additional 397,968 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

