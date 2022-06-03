SUN (old) (SUN) Reaches Market Cap of $152,457.26

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.54 or 0.00999860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,658.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005616 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

