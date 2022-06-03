Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 280 ($3.54) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:SDRY opened at GBX 173.20 ($2.19) on Monday. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 132.60 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 468 ($5.92). The firm has a market cap of £142.25 million and a PE ratio of -7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.45.

In other news, insider Alastair Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($20,875.51). Also, insider Julian Dunkerton purchased 805,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £1,143,344.24 ($1,446,538.77). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 815,451 shares of company stock valued at $116,029,525.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

