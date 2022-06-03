Swap (XWP) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

Swap (XWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Swap has a total market cap of $109,186.62 and $6.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swap has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.35 or 0.00846183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00392874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031557 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,317,775 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

