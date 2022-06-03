Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. 16,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82.

In other news, Senior Officer David Elder sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total value of C$42,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at C$193,812.

Sylogist Company Profile (CVE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

