Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $241.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA stock traded down $7.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.33. 396,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.09 and its 200 day moving average is $214.23. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $130.19 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

