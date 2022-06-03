Taglich Brothers Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OMNIQ in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for OMNIQ’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). OMNIQ had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,824.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMNIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS OMQS opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. OMNIQ has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OMNIQ stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of OMNIQ as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

