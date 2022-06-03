Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.14 Million

Analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) to report $360.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.00 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $303.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

TALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Talos Energy stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.28. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,020,560 shares in the company, valued at $298,007,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,205,328.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,207,181 shares in the company, valued at $310,853,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,435,090 shares of company stock valued at $98,934,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

