Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $142.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 2,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,054.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 17,915 shares worth $1,757,481. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.48. 1,294,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,142. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 793.60 and a beta of 0.69. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.