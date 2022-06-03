Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.42.

Several analysts have commented on TRGP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,879,000 after purchasing an additional 178,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $6,948,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. 1,486,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -133.36 and a beta of 2.53.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -241.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

