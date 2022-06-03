Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,977 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Target worth $102,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.72.

Target stock opened at $160.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a one year low of $145.51 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.