TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY)

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Macedonia, Latvia, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

